AMC hires former Fox Entertainment executive David Madden

Just two weeks following his announced departure from Fox Broadcasting Co. where he served as the head of entertainment, David Madden has landed at AMC Networks, where he will take the role of president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

Madden is set to begin his new job later this month and will fill the post vacated by Joel Stillerman, who left AMC to join Hulu in May. He will take on a large existing portfolio of original series, including “The Walking Dead,” whose eighth season begins next month on AMC, and “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” which recently debuted on SundanceTV.

“I’m proud to immediately inherit a roster of some of the most acclaimed and popular shows on television, and to endeavor to find and develop new ones with such a gifted group of executives,” said Madden in a statement.

Upcoming dramas for 2018 include “The Terror,” “Lodge 49,” “Dietland” and “McMafia,” which are set to play on AMC. Later this year, SundanceTV will show the new limited series, “Liar,” and a two-night, nonfiction event, “Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders.”

At his new position, Madden will report to Charlie Collier, who is president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

Madden spent 17 years at Fox, where his jobs included serving as president of Fox Television Studios, which developed and produced programming for networks in the U.S. and internationally. Series that were developed during his tenure include the acclaimed “The Shield” and “The Americans” on FX , as well as “Burn Notice” and “White Collar” for USA.

Madden later moved to the creative side of the business, heading entertainment for the Fox broadcast network since 2014. His departure from Fox was announced in August following a tenure that saw the loss of “American Idol” in 2016.

That position has been filled by Michael Thorn, who served as executive vice president in charge of program development at parent company 21st Century Fox’s television studio.

Madden will be based in AMC’s Los Angeles office.

AMC is in the midst of a bitter series of legal disputes over “The Walking Dead,” its most popular series to date. Show creator Frank Darabont sued the company four years ago over profit sharing, and the dispute expanded this summer when five executive producers filed lawsuits also alleging they were deprived of profits from the hit show.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. Los Angeles Times' The Taste, featuring renowned chefs and bartenders from across Southern California, kicks off at Paramount Pictures Studio. CAPTION What's the first thing you think of when you hear the words "binge watch"? We asked the celebrities of Toronto International Film Festival 2017 to partake in a little-rapid fire word association. Find out what George Clooney really thinks of Canada and what Julianne Moore binge-watches in the tub. What's the first thing you think of when you hear the words "binge watch"? We asked the celebrities of Toronto International Film Festival 2017 to partake in a little-rapid fire word association. Find out what George Clooney really thinks of Canada and what Julianne Moore binge-watches in the tub. CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times)

david.ng@latimes.com

@DavidNgLAT