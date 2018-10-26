'Megyn Kelly Today' is canceled

Megyn Kelly will not return to “Today,” NBC News announced Friday, and the network is said to be working on an exit agreement with the news personality.
The network issued a statement saying that on Monday the 9 a.m. hour, which Kelly has hosted since September 2017, will be hosted by other “Today” co-anchors.
“Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing," Kelly’s lawyer, Bryan Freeman, said in a statement.
According to people familiar with those discussions, the network is working on terms of Kelly’s exit from NBC News. She is said to have had $48 million left on the contract she signed in early 2017.
The split marks a stunning flame-out for the highest-paid personality in television news. Though other high-profile news anchors have had difficulty switching networks or taking on new programs, Kelly fell breathtakingly hard and fast.
She joined NBC News in April 2017 after becoming a breakout star as a prime-time host on Fox News, where she spent 12 years and demonstrated an independent streak among the mostly conservative lineup on the Rupert Murdoch-owned cable network.
But Kelly’s popularity at Fox News — where personalities can thrive with polarizing viewpoints — failed to connect with the “Today” show audience that tends to view the program’s co-hosts as family members.
Kelly lost about a quarter of the audience of 25- to 54-year-olds who had been watching the 9 a.m. hour of “Today” when it was co-hosted by Al Roker and Tamron Hall. The age group is the target advertisers most want to reach with news programming.
Kelly’s low audience levels and high cost cut deeply into the profitability of the “Today” hour, ultimately making her vulnerable after her comments defending the use of blackface on Halloween. She made the comments on her Tuesday program and apologized Wednesday. But she has since been off “Megyn Kelly Today,” with the network running previously recorded episodes.