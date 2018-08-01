USC temporarily drops Moonves name from Annenberg School's student newsroom

The USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism is dropping the name of its cutting-edge student newsroom, which has been called the Julie Chen / Leslie Moonves CBS Media Center since it opened in 2015 – at least temporarily.
USC said Wednesday morning that Moonves, the embattled chief executive of CBS Corp., and his wife, Chen, who is the host of the popular CBS daytime show “The Talk,” requested the action. Chen is an alumna of the journalism school.
“In recognition of the sensitivities surrounding recent allegations against Mr. Moonves, he and Ms. Chen have requested that USC Annenberg temporarily suspend use of the media center’s name until the investigation concludes,” USC Annenberg said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County prosecutors said they had declined to press charges against Moonves after a woman came forward late last year and accused the television executive of forcing her to participate in sex acts in 1986 and 1988. But the statute of limitations had expired, so the case was dropped.
On Friday, the New Yorker published a report alleging that Moonves sexually harassed six women dating back more than a decade. The most high profile was actress Illeana Douglas, 53, who has appeared in HBO's "Six Feet Under" and such films as "Goodfellas." She alleged that Moonves pinned her on a couch and began "violently kissing her" during a meeting in his office in 1997 when she was cast in a network pilot. She lost her job on the pilot, which was never picked up. She said Moonves was so infuriated at her that he told her she would "never work at this network again." Douglas later had other roles on CBS shows.
CBS said that Moonves said he tried to kiss the actress, but denied assaulting her.
Moonves has acknowledged mistakes, saying that he "may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances." But he added, "I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career."
On Monday, CBS’ board of directors said it would hire an outside law firm to investigate the allegations contained in the New Yorker report.
CBS has been trying to contain fallout from the allegations, which threaten the tenure of Moonves, who has run CBS Corp. since 2006 and has led the broadcast network since 1995.
USC has been embroiled in scandals of its own. Last year, The Times reported that the university kept a hard-partying doctor in charge of its medical school, and operating on patients, despite his personal issues. The university ultimately severed ties with Dr. Carmen Puliafito, who has since lost his medical license.
During the medical license hearing in July, Puliafito and his attorney said the doctor suffered from bipolar disorder and a “hypomanic” state that poisoned his judgment.
Then, in May, The Times reported that a gynecologist who had been treating USC patients for three decades allegedly had sexually assaulted scores of women. The university paid a settlement to the gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall, to get him to leave the university. Female patients were not informed of the alleged misconduct surrounding that doctor, which included claims that he photographed patients’ genitals and touched women inappropriately during pelvic exams.
Tyndall has denied the allegations.
The most recent controversy sparked widespread outrage on campus, and among donors, and there have been demands that the university president, Max Nikias, must go.