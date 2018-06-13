Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' is poised for huge box office opening. Can it set an animation record?

Walt Disney Co.’s long-awaited Pixar superhero sequel “Incredibles 2” is poised to dominate the box office this weekend, delivering another hit for the computer-animation studio.

The film, released 14 years after the original, is expected to open with $120 million to $140 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada this weekend, making it one of the biggest movies of the summer. It will easily swipe the top domestic spot from Warner Bros. ’ “Ocean’s 8,” which enjoyed a solid $41-million debut last weekend.

There’s a chance “Incredibles 2” could top Pixar’s 2016 smash “Finding Dory” as the highest-opening animated film, not adjusting for inflation, according to people who have reviewed pre-release audience surveys. The “Finding Nemo” sequel opened with $135 million in the U.S. and Canada on its way to more than $1 billion in global receipts.

Another Pixar win

“Incredibles 2” is expected to benefit from audiences’ fondness for the 2004 original, which grossed $633 million globally and is considered a Pixar classic. Many people who saw the first “Incredibles” in their youth now have children of their own, giving the franchise a chance to appeal to a new generation of moviegoers. The launch should also benefit from rave reviews, resulting in a 97% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. As with the first film, Brad Bird directed “Incredibles 2.”

The movie should continue Pixar’s winning streak, following the stellar run of “Coco,” which collected more than $800 million worldwide thanks to its international appeal and widespread acclaim.

Pixar’s latest likely blockbuster is well-timed for Burbank-based Disney, coming shortly after the company weathered disappointing results from Lucasfilm’s spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” “Incredibles 2” also arrives amid corporate upheaval for Disney’s animation business, hitting theaters one week after the company said Pixar and Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter would leave the company after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.

‘Tag’ takes on ‘Superfly’

As “Incredibles” draws big crowds, Warner Bros. and its New Line Cinema unit will try to draw audiences with their latest R-rated comedy “Tag,” about a group of friends who engage in an extreme version of the schoolyard game of the same name.

With a cast that features Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner , the $28-million movie is expected to debut with $13 million to $15 million in the U.S. and Canada Friday through Sunday. That would be less than the recent release of New Line’s Melissa McCarthy movie “Life of the Party,” which opened with close to $18 million and has taken in $50 million so far. Studio comedies have struggled to break out in recent years, as audiences gravitate toward big action franchises and horror films.

Sony Pictures’ “Superfly,” a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film, opens Wednesday in the hopes of becoming a “counterprogramming” option for audiences. The $16-million film will probably gross $10 million to $12 million through Sunday, according to analysts.