Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' is poised for huge box office opening. Can it set an animation record?

Walt Disney Co.’s long-awaited Pixar superhero sequel “Incredibles 2” is poised to dominate the box office this weekend, delivering another hit for the computer-animation studio.
The film, released 14 years after the original, is expected to open with $120 million to $140 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada this weekend, making it one of the biggest movies of the summer. It will easily swipe the top domestic spot from
There’s a chance “Incredibles 2” could top Pixar’s 2016 smash “Finding Dory” as the highest-opening animated film, not adjusting for inflation, according to people who have reviewed pre-release audience surveys. The “Finding Nemo” sequel opened with $135 million in the U.S. and Canada on its way to more than $1 billion in global receipts.
Another Pixar win
“Incredibles 2” is expected to benefit from audiences’ fondness for the 2004 original, which grossed $633 million globally and is considered a Pixar classic. Many people who saw the first “Incredibles” in their youth now have children of their own, giving the franchise a chance to appeal to a new generation of moviegoers. The launch should also benefit from rave reviews, resulting in a 97% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. As with the first film, Brad Bird directed “Incredibles 2.”
The movie should continue Pixar’s winning streak, following the stellar run of “Coco,” which collected more than $800 million worldwide thanks to its international appeal and widespread acclaim.
Pixar’s latest likely blockbuster is well-timed for Burbank-based Disney, coming shortly after the company weathered disappointing results from Lucasfilm’s spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” “Incredibles 2” also arrives amid corporate upheaval for Disney’s animation business, hitting theaters one week after the company said Pixar and Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter would leave the company after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.
‘Tag’ takes on ‘Superfly’
As “Incredibles” draws big crowds, Warner Bros. and its New Line Cinema unit will try to draw audiences with their latest R-rated comedy “Tag,” about a group of friends who engage in an extreme version of the schoolyard game of the same name.
With a cast that features Jon Hamm and
Sony Pictures’ “Superfly,” a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film, opens Wednesday in the hopes of becoming a “counterprogramming” option for audiences. The $16-million film will probably gross $10 million to $12 million through Sunday, according to analysts.
Support our journalism
Please consider subscribing today to support stories like this one. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks. Already a subscriber? Your support makes our work possible. Thank you.