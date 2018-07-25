'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' to top the box office with $50 million or more

If the big-budget “Fallout” hits the target of $50 million to $65 million in its opening weekend, it would be on par with the other recent “Mission: Impossible” films starring Cruise as super spy Ethan Hunt. The previous installment, “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” opened with $55 million in 2015, and went on to collect $682 million globally, including $195 million in the U.S. and Canada.