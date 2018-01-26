MoviePass escalates its battle with AMC Theatres by dropping 10 cinemas — and customers are not happy

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc., a publicly traded company based in New York, said in August it agreed to pay up to $27 million for a controlling stake in MoviePass, which then dropped its price to $9.95 a month from roughly $40. The company's rapid growth caused a backlog of orders, and customers complained when it took weeks for the company to send their cards in the mail. Helios in November said it would raise $100 million in capital to invest in MoviePass.