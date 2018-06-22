MoviePass plans surge-pricing fees for popular movies

MoviePass, a service allowing subscribers to see multiple movies in theaters for a flat monthly price, is about to try a new model: surge pricing.
Similar to the way ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft up their ride prices when demand is higher, MoviePass will add a surcharge to see films when demand is higher, such as during a movie’s opening weekend.
The new pricing will affect only monthly subscribers, and MoviePass users on the company’s annual plan won’t have to pay the surge, Chief Executive Mitch Lowe told Business Insider.
MoviePass currently charges $9.95 a month for a plan that gives customers admission to a movie a day, and it offers a $7.95 plan that gets users three movies a month. MoviePass’ service is limited to participating theaters, and 3-D and Imax movies are not included in those plans.
The average price of a single movie ticket last year was about $9.
MoviePass pays full price to theaters for movie tickets and hopes to earn money by collecting its customers’ user data. It has said it is running low on cash, raising concerns about the stability of its business model.
Lowe told Business Insider that the surge fees would start at $2.
MoviePass came to prominence in 2016 and has drawn criticism from movie theater chain AMC, which has said MoviePass charges too little. The theater chain fears audiences will become used to paying the low price and that if such deals stop being offered, they’ll stop going to movies.
AMC announced its own similar subscription service just a day before news broke of MoviePass’ surge-price plan. AMC’s $19.95-a-month service will allow customers to see three movies a week and offers premium viewing formats such as Imax and 3-D at no extra charge.
MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. saw its stock drop more than 5% on Friday morning to 32 cents a share. It’s down 95% this year so far.
MoviePass said it plans to keep its $9.95 model and add options such as upgrading to 3-D and Imax showings and offering the ability to pay extra to bring a friend.