Rupert Murdoch says Disney deal does not signal a Fox retreat: 'Absolutely not!'

Rupert Murdoch has labored more than 60 years to build a global media colossus, which explains why he seems perturbed by a perception that his ambition is diminishing as he dramatically downsizes his company.

“Are we retreating? Absolutely not!” Murdoch said Thursday on a conference call with Wall Street analysts. “We are pivoting at a pivotal moment.”

The 86-year-old media baron from Australia instead painted the blockbuster $52.4-billion sale of much of his 21st Century Fox media company to the Walt Disney Co. as “the next great leg of our journey.”

Murdoch and his family will have considerable influence in media for years to come. The family will become the second-largest shareholders in Disney with about 4.4% of Disney’s stock. And, instead of selling all of Fox to Disney, the family will hold onto the assets that Rupert Murdoch cherishes most: Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox broadcast network, television stations, including KTTV-TV Channel 11 and KCOP-TV Channel 13, two cable sports channels, the Big 10 Network and the historic Fox studio lot in Century City.

Murdoch and his two sons, James and Lachlan, plan to use those assets as the foundation for a smaller and scrappier company that, at least initially, will focus on providing news and sports.

“Those of you who know me know I am a newsman with a competitive spirit,” Rupert Murdoch said. He delighted in telling analysts, during Thursday’s conference call, that when satellite TV mogul Charlie Ergen briefly dropped Fox News Channel from Dish Network, during a contract dispute a few years ago, “he lost 150,000 customers.”

However, the sale to Disney marks a retreat just three years after Fox tried to mount a takeover of rival media company Time Warner Inc., which owns CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio. That effort collapsed when Fox’s investors started scrambling for the exits.

But Murdoch has rarely been sentimental about his businesses. And he’s always been something of a contrarian.

It was Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger who knocked on Murdoch’s door two months ago, seeking to buy most of the 21st Century Fox entertainment assets — and its robust pipeline of television programming — so that Disney could amass a programming arsenal to stock two streaming services that it plans to launch to compete with Netflix.

Rather than bulk up for the digital future, as Disney is doing, the Murdochs are jettisoning the glitzier and capital-intensive Hollywood part of their business — the 20th Century Fox film and television studio, regional sports networks, FX, National Geographic and its international outposts, including its 39% stake in European pay-TV giant Sky and the fast-growing Star television service in India.

The new company, which they have dubbed “new Fox,” is expected to take advantage of consumers’ increased appetite for news and live sports, including NFL games and the World Series of baseball.

“The new Fox is about returning to our roots as a lean, aggressive challenger brand,” his oldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, told investors.

The family also will continue to control a separate publishing company, News Corp., which owns the Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Times of London, dozens of newspapers in Australia and HarperCollins book publishing company. Rupert Murdoch said Thursday that he hasn’t given much thought to combining the smaller Fox with News Corp.

One long-time Murdoch ally described the sale to Disney as “an elegant solution” to the various problems faced by Murdoch. The entertainment businesses have become more challenged in recent years with escalating programming costs as companies such as Fox, CBS, Time Warner Inc. and NBCUniversal are forced to spend to keep up with Netflix, which has said it will spend $8 billion next year to create programming.

Television programmers used to spend about $3 million to $5 million to make one hour-long episode of programming. But with Netflix and Amazon.com waving big checkbooks, the cost has soared to about $15 million for an hour-long episode.

Murdoch views the stakes in Hollywood as increasingly fraught.

And in one way, the sale of assets to Disney could help clear the way for British regulators to approve Fox’s $15-billion purchase of the remainder of Sky, the European pay-TV service that Rupert Murdoch helped launch in the late 1980s. Fox currently owns 39% of the satellite TV service, but it has been striving for more than a year to buy the remaining 61%.

The Murdoch family’s unpopularity in some British political circles has become a drag on that deal. Murdoch said Thursday that if Fox fails to win British regulators’ blessing for the Sky deal, then it will be Disney’s problem — not his.

Murdoch has long intended to leave his expansive empire to his sons to manage. But for the last year and a half, the three Murdoch men have been managing Fox in a power-sharing arrangement that has been awkward at times. By selling so much of the assets to Disney, the eventual management of the company should be less sticky. Conflicts that could arise when Lachlan and James Murdoch are left alone to jointly manage the business should be reduced.

“It’s always difficult for two people to share one job,” observed one Fox insider who was not authorized to comment.

meg.james@latimes.com

Twitter: @MegJamesLAT