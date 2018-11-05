NBC to pull controversial Trump campaign advertisement

NBCUniversal said Monday that it is pulling President Trump’s controversial campaign advertisement — hours after the spot ran prominently during “Sunday Night Football.”
The 30-second advertisement, which Trump unveiled last week, features images of long lines of people marching, evoking a group of migrants currently making their way through Mexico, and footage of Luis Bracamontes, a man who killed two Northern California deputies in 2014 while he was in the country illegally.
The commercial, which many have branded as racist, urges viewers to “vote Republican.” It concludes with a Trump voice-over saying, “I approve this message.”
Other news organizations, including CNN, refused to run the spot. Now NBC is having second thoughts about airing it.
"After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” an NBCUniversal spokesman said in a statement Monday morning.