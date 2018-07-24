Netflix chooses Madrid for first European production hub

Netflix said it has more than 13,000 cast, crew and extras working on 20 Netflix original productions across the country this year. Upcoming Spanish releases include season 3 of “Las Chicas del Cable” in September and a new feature film from acclaimed director Isabel Coixet that is in production. In addition, the streaming service recently signed a production deal with Álex Pina, the creator of “La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).”