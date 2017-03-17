FX's 'Legion' and Netflix's 'The OA' are relocating production to California

Four series — including the new FX drama “Legion” and Netflix’s supernatural series “The OA” — will relocate production to California as part of the latest round of the state’s tax incentive program. The moves will bring the total number of relocating series to 11 since California expanded the program in 2015.

“The OA” and Showtime’s “The Affair” will relocate from New York to the Los Angeles area, while “Legion” and Fox’s “Lucifer” will move from Vancouver, Canada, to L.A., according to the California Film Commission.

The commission said Friday that a total of 15 projects were approved for funds in the program’s latest round, from an applicant pool of 25. They include five new series that will shoot in California — HBO’s “Here, Now,” created by Alan Ball and starring Holly Hunter; NBC’s “Law & Order: True Crime,” which will focus on the Menendez brothers; HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” starring Amy Adams; an untitled project from Seth MacFarlane; and a series currently titled “Messiah.”

Four pilots will also receive funds as part of the round — Fox’s “Behind Enemy Lines”; FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” spin-off, titled “Mayans MC”; and CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” and “The Get."

The 15 projects approved for funding will share a total of $99.2 million in tax credit allocation. “Lucifer” is getting the largest slice of the pie, with estimated tax credits of $16.8 million. The Fox series is set in L.A. but was shot in Vancouver for its first two seasons.

The amount of credits a series receives can vary depending on the amount it ends up spending during the season.

“Legion,” starring Dan Stevens, is receiving the second largest amount, with $11 million in estimated credits. The series debuted last month on FX and is based on the Marvel comic of the same name.

Other series that have relocated production to California under the expanded tax program include HBO’s “Veep” and “Ballers,” both of which film in the L.A. area.

