Oprah Winfrey joins CBS' '60 Minutes' as a special contributor

Oprah Winfrey is joining the CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” as a contributor.

The talk show host, actress, cable network owner and producer will appear in several segments a year on the program starting this fall, CBS News announced Tuesday.

“I’ve been a big admirer of ‘60 Minutes’ since my days as a young reporter,” Winfrey said in a statement. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling.”

It’s the first time in the program’s history that “60 Minutes” has had a contributor.

CBS will have to make a call on whether the current ad campaign for Weight Watchers, which features Winfrey as a spokesperson, can run in “60 Minutes.” The commercials have run on other CBS News programs. Winfrey is also on the board of directors of Weight Watchers.

It’s standard practice at serious TV news organizations that anchors and correspondents do not appear in commercials as product endorsers.

Winfrey has been building a relationship with CBS in recent years. She has made frequent appearances on “CBS This Morning,” where her best friend Gayle King is a co-anchor.

CBS also carried Winfrey’s hourlong interview with then-First Lady Michelle Obama in December. The interview aired on CBS before it ran on OWN, the Discovery Communications-owned cable network. Winfrey is chairman and chief executive of OWN.

Winfrey hosted the most successful syndicated talk show in history from 1986 to 2011. During that run she founded her own production company, Harpo Productions, which developed other successful programs including “Dr. Phil,” “The Dr. Oz Show” and “Rachael Ray.” She has also produced films including 2014’s “Selma,” in which she also had a featured role.

Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving."

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio

ALSO

MPAA President Chris Dodd joins Hollywood chorus against Trump immigration policy

Sony Pictures gets a $1-billion 'wake-up call' amid a slump at the box office and in DVD sales

Surge in media mergers is expected under Trump's pro-business agenda