Production of TV pilots drops nationwide, but L.A. retains its share

Television pilot production dropped nationwide over the last year, but the Los Angeles area managed to hold on to its portion of overall pilot shoots, according to a new report from FilmLA, the organization that oversees film and TV permitting throughout the area.

A total of 173 TV pilots were produced during the 12-month period that ended June 1, 2017, down nearly 14% from the previous year. Of those, 68 pilots — or about 39% — were produced on stages and locations in the L.A. area, the same percentage as the previous year.

The totals include pilots made for broadcast and cable TV, as well as for digital streaming services like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. Pilots are the first episodes of potential TV series.

An estimated $303 million was spent on pilot production in L.A. for the year, according to the report. The was a slight increase from the estimated $297 million spent the previous year, despite the area’s seeing 11 fewer pilot shoots.

FilmLA said the increase in spending was the result in rising costs associated with production.

The drop in overall pilot shoots was due in part to a large number of renewals of existing series.

In addition, an increasing number of shows are being ordered straight-to-series, especially at Netflix. FilmLA said a total of 65 shows were ordered straight-to-series during 2016-17, up from 57 last year.

L.A. continues to hold the largest share of the pilot production market, with New York coming in second place for the year with 24 pilots. The province of British Columbia in Canada, which includes Vancouver, came in third with 21 pilots.

But in the past 10 years, L.A. has seen its portion of pilot shoots steadily erode. The region accounted for 82% of all pilots produced during the 2006-07 period. FilmLA leaders expect to see the current level of 39% to hold relatively stable in the near term.

“We'll continue to see the numbers we see now. We're in a playing field that is static,” said Paul Audley, president of FilmLA, in an interview. “Though our share isn't what it used to be, we still have the majority.”

