Redbox's copyright fight with Disney over digital movie sales escalates a long-running feud

Firing back at Disney, Redbox says its service is protected by the "first sale doctrine," a key part of copyright law that says someone who buys a copyrighted work is allowed to resell it or give it away, as long as they don't make their own copies to sell. That's the principle that protects people selling used DVDs and records on eBay and to used video stores. Redbox argues that selling a slip of paper with a code printed on it is, in effect, no different from reselling a Blu-ray disc.