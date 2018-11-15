Rupert Murdoch, and sons, begin their goodbyes to 21st Century Fox

Disney will swallow the prolific 20th Century Fox television and movie studios, their vast libraries, along with the FX channels, National Geographic channels, Fox’s stake in the streaming service Hulu and the TV operations in India and Latin America. The Burbank entertainment giant also is seeking a buyer for the 22 Fox regional sports networks, which were supposed to be part of the deal but the U.S. Department of Justice refused to allow Disney to own the sports channels because it also owns ESPN.