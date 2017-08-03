Prominent anchor Maria Salinas steps down from Univision

Prominent Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas is stepping down.

Univision announced in a tweet Thursday night that the longtime anchor will leave Univision after 36 years presenting the news.

Salinas is co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, the main evening news broadcast on the nation’s largest Spanish language network, and the co-host of the news magazine program Aqui y Ahora.

The Los Angeles native is one of the most well-known Latina journalists in the U.S.

A representative of Univision was not immediately available for comment.

Salinas and co-anchor Jorge Ramos in May appeared before advertisers to defend the network’s aggressive reporting on such issues as immigration reform.

The news division is part of the nation’s largest Spanish-language media company, Univision Communications, which has been taking steps to boost prime-time ratings with edgier shows.

This post will be updated with additional information.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Detroit," starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and more. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Detroit," starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and more. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Detroit," starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and more. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Detroit," starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and more. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Atomic Blonde," starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Atomic Blonde," starring Charlize Theron and James McAvoy. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews the documentary sequel "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," featuring former Vice President Al Gore. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews the documentary sequel "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," featuring former Vice President Al Gore. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT