Prominent anchor Maria Salinas steps down from Univision

Meg James
Prominent Univision news anchor Maria Elena Salinas is stepping down.

Univision announced in a tweet Thursday night that the longtime anchor will leave Univision after 36 years presenting the news.

Salinas is co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, the main evening news broadcast on the nation’s largest Spanish language network, and the co-host of the news magazine program Aqui y Ahora.

The Los Angeles native is one of the most well-known Latina journalists in the U.S.

A representative of Univision was not immediately available for comment.

Salinas and co-anchor Jorge Ramos in May appeared before advertisers to defend the network’s aggressive reporting on such issues as immigration reform.

The news division is part of the nation’s largest Spanish-language media company, Univision Communications, which has been taking steps to boost prime-time ratings with edgier shows.

