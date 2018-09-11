With Leslie Moonves out, Shari Redstone emerges winner in fight over control of CBS

CBS, in a statement, touted its compromise with the Redstone family and the independence of its refreshed 13-member board. The number of women on the panel immediately doubled to six. The average age of board members now is 65, eight years younger than before. Not mentioned in CBS’ statement was that Shari Redstone — the daughter of the ailing media mogul from Boston — was deeply involved in the group’s selection, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.