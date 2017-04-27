Sony Pictures' longtime theatrical distribution head Rory Bruer to retire after 40 years

Sony Pictures’ longtime theatrical distribution chief Rory Bruer is retiring after four decades with the studio, the company told staff Thursday.

Bruer, 63, who first joined the studio in 1977 with a job in the mailroom, will transition to an advisory role at the studio at the end of this year. He has served as president of worldwide distribution since 2008, and has long enjoyed deep connections with movie theater chains.

He will not be directly replaced, Sony said. Instead, Adrian Smith, domestic distribution head, and Steven O’Dell, president of international distribution, will continue to oversee their divisions, reporting to worldwide marketing and distribution chief Josh Greenstein.

“Rory is an industry legend,” Greenstein said in a memo to employees. “He has been part of the studio for 40 years and has worked for one company his entire career, a rarity in this day and age.”

Bruer’s departure comes amid a period of transition for Sony Pictures Entertainment, which is narrowing in on a replacement for outgoing Chief Executive Michael Lynton, who is leaving to focus on his role at Snapchat maker Snap Inc. Tony Vinciquerra, co-founder of STX Entertainment, has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Lynton.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder