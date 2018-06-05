As 'Solo' sputters, some are nervous about Disney's 'Star Wars' future

Although some analysts said “Solo’s” crash landing was likely a one-off blip for an otherwise successful franchise, others worried it could be the first sign that the barrage of new “Star Wars” material is wearing thin for audiences. So-called franchise fatigue would be a problem for the Burbank-based studio that has staked much of its future on the continued success of the “Star Wars” movies, which are expected to drive toy sales, theme park visits and a new streaming service.