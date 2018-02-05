Super Bowl's TV audience was smaller than last year's, early ratings show

The audience for NBC's telecast of Super Bowl LII is on track to be slightly below last year's game, according to overnight Nielsen ratings from 56 markets.
The overnight ratings for the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 win over New England Patriots on Sunday averaged a 47.4 rating, which is 3% below comparable numbers in 2017. Nielsen will issue a total audience number later Monday when all the data are in.
The Super Bowl is the most-watched TV event of the year, delivering more than 100 million viewers annually since 2010. Last year's game delivered 111.3 million viewers on Fox, a slight decline from the 111.9 million on CBS in 2016.
The ratings for the game are being closely watched by the NFL and its broadcast partners. They have experienced declining audiences for the league's regular-season games over the last two years.
NBC's last Super Bowl telecast, in 2015, averaged 114.4 million viewers. The Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the most watched TV event of all time.
Even if the official number is in line with decline in overnight ratings, Super Bowl LII would have one of the largest TV audiences of all time.
Twitter: @SteveBattaglio