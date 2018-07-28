TCA 2018: Amazon executive trio shows off its 'MOD Squad' cred

Instead of hogging the spotlight to celebrate her newfound status as the Big Cheese, Salke was joined by her two lieutenants — co-heads of television Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders — on stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. One writer observed that the trio of executives "were 'The MOD Squad' here." It was a TV reference to the groundbreaking 1968 sitcom, which was one of the first to revolve around a diverse cast of equals.