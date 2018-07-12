SAG-AFTRA reaches deal to represent workers at Telemundo

Last year’s vote marked a victory for SAG-AFTRA, which has been agitating for about 15 years to extend union benefits to actors who work on the network's popular shows. The guild claimed that Telemundo paid its performers half of what English-language actors earn on other NBCUniversal-owned networks, and that Telemundo doesn't provide its telenovela actors with healthcare, contribute to their pensions or pay standard overtime or residuals.