Univision channels dropped from Charter-Spectrum lineup

Univision Communications Inc.’s tense standoff over carriage fees paid by cable operator Charter Communications shifted into high gear late Tuesday when several million homes in the U.S. with Charter-Spectrum service abruptly lost access to Univision’s popular Spanish-language television channels.

Charter no longer had legal authorization to distribute the channels — Univision, UniMas, Galavision and the Univision Deportes Network — as of 9 p.m. Pacific time, and was forced to drop the networks from its lineup.

“We have a contract with Univision and we expect them to honor it," Charter said in a statement.

The blackout, which came just as Univision viewers were poised to watch a fresh episode of the telenovela “Vino el Amor,” included more than 1.6 million homes in the Los Angeles region with Charter-Spectrum television service.

Univision is the nation’s largest Spanish-language media company. The outage does not affect customers of Dish Network, DirecTV, Comcast or other pay-TV systems.

The dramatic move — after months of on-again, off-again negotiations — comes as Charter and other pay-TV operators are struggling to hold the line on programming costs. It follows a lawsuit that Univision, based in New York, filed against Charter in July 2016.

Univision alleged in its suit that the cable operator was illegally trying to adopt the fee structure of Time Warner Cable, which Charter acquired last spring. Charter has also faced legal action from Fox News and Showtime Networks.

Time Warner Cable, a much larger cable-TV system than Charter, generally had negotiated lower fees than Charter.

“Charter still refuses to value Univision’s content and the audience we serve,” Univision said late Tuesday in a statement, adding that the Connecticut-based Charter had rejected Univision’s “repeated, good-faith efforts to reach an agreement.”

“As a result, Charter has decided to deny its subscribers continued access to Hispanic America’s most popular entertainment and sports, and most trusted news content,” Univision said.

Los Angeles represents the largest market for both Charter and Univision. The Spanish-language broadcaster’s No. 1 station is KMEX-TV Channel 34. KMEX's local newscasts typically beat several of the English-language television stations in Los Angeles.

Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption Kristen Stewart on directing 'Come Swim' Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Kristen Stewart enjoyed the free-form aspect of making her short film, "Come Swim" which is showing at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn't see that as a directorial stepping-stone to full-length features. Caption 'Step' shows us its moves at Sundance The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. The young women in "Step" demonstrate a routine at the L.A. Times photo studio during the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is about senior girls in a Baltimore high school step team as they prepare to be the first in their families to attend college. Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving."

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT