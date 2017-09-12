L.A.-based United Talent Agency acquires speakers' booking group GTN

United Talent Agency has a deal to acquire GTN, which specializes in booking live speaking engagements.

The acquisition announced Tuesday will immediately put UTA on the map of the speaking circuit. New York-based GTN represents a wide range of public figures in entertainment, business, sports, media and politics for public speaking engagements.

“GTN has been a great company in this market for decades, and the synergies on both sides will create both unlimited and unparalleled opportunities for our clients,” Jay Sures, UTA’s co-president, said in a statement. Terms of the GTN acquisition were not disclosed.

The deal is the latest move by the Los Angeles-headquartered UTA to expand its talent roster and services.

Earlier this year, the company took a 20% stake in AGM Partners, which specializes in representing film directors. In 2014, it acquired the N.S. Bienstock Agency, which handles top television news talent.

GTN founder and Chief Executive Don Epstein, who launched the company out of the basement of his New York brownstone in 1982, becomes a partner at UTA. His clients include author Michael Lewis, “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl, actor Mark Ruffalo, former FBI director Louis Freeh and former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio