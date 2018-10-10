UTA jumps into TV production in deal with studio behind 'House of Cards'

United Talent Agency is joining the rush of Hollywood agencies into the television production business by partnering with the studio behind the Netflix series “House of Cards” and “Ozark.”
The Beverly Hills-based UTA said Wednesday that it has formed a joint venture with Valence Media and its division Media Rights Capital to develop, produce and finance TV series and partner with creative talent. UTA will have a minority stake in the venture, which will be called Civic Center Media.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
MRC is the studio behind both “House of Cards” and “Ozark” as well as the movies “Baby Driver” and “Ted.”
UTA said that the arrangement is nonexclusive for both UTA and MRC, and that Civic Center Media will seek to develop projects with artists represented by all talent agencies.
However, UTA said in Wednesday’s announcement that its clients will have access to “significant resources for development and production” and that Civic Center Media will be able to offer “more attractive terms” to partners who bring their projects to the studio.
“As we looked at the landscape of potential partners and content models, our priority was to work with a studio that puts artists and creators first,” said UTA Chief Executive Jeremy Zimmer in a statement. “MRC shares our ‘artist first’ mentality and our belief that the time has come for a new business model that offers more creative control and ownership opportunities to artists.”
UTA is the latest Hollywood talent agency to delve into the production business. Last year, Endeavor launched Endeavor Content, which spearheads the company’s TV and movie projects. Creative Artists Agency is also pursuing TV production, hiring former ABC Entertainment Group President Paul Lee, who is pursuing production deals.
