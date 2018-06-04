Nickelodeon's longtime president is out as Viacom continues management overhaul

Nickelodeon’s longtime president Cyma Zarghami — who has worked at the children’s TV channel for more than 30 years — is stepping down as parent company Viacom continues to reshape its management ranks.
Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish announced Zarghami’s departure on Monday. Viacom Media Networks Chief Operating Officer Sarah Levy will run the network, at least on an interim basis, while Bakish searches for a replacement for the hugely important children’s channel.
"Over the course of her career, Cyma has played an integral role in growing Nickelodeon into the dominant force in kids' entertainment,” Bakish said in a company statement announcing her departure.
Bakish, who became the chief executive in December 2016, has spent the last year and a half steadily remaking Viacom’s leadership, ushering out longtime executives who served prominently in the regime of his predecessor, Philippe Dauman. Zarghami also was one of Dauman’s closest allies.
Zarghami joined Nickelodeon in 1985 and has served in the top job since 2006. Over the years, the channel has soared in popularity with such shows as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “iCarly” and “Dora the Explorer.”
But the channel, which still boasts shows popular with preschoolers, such as “Paw Patrol,” has suffered in the streaming era with rising competition. Some parents prefer that their children watch commercial-free programming available through major streaming services, such as Netflix.
Last week, Debra Lee, who ran Viacom's BET channel, left the company after serving in the top job for more than two decades. Lee started at the network that showcases African American programming in 1986 and helped build it into a juggernaut.
With Lee's and Zarghami's departures, Bakish has replaced nearly every ranking programming head at Viacom.