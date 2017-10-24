A former production assistant says Harvey Weinstein assaulted her

Mimi Haleyi, a New York woman who did production work on a Weinstein Co. TV show, said Tuesday she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 2006.

Haleyi made the accusations at a news conference alongside attorney Gloria Allred at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Manhattan.

Haleyi said the attack occurred during a visit to Weinstein’s apartment in New York when she was in her 20s. After fighting off his advances, she said the mogul forced himself on her and performed oral sex. She tried to deter him by telling him she was menstruating but he persisted, she said.

“I was in disbelief and I was disgusted,” Haleyi said. “I would not have had anyone to do that to me.”

Haleyi said she wanted a career in television and movie production and worked on a Weinstein-produced TV show in 2004, but she did not reveal the title. She first met Weinstein in 2004 at the European premiere of “The Aviator” and met with him a number of times to discuss working on company projects, she said.

She said she had fended off Weinstein during several meetings she had with him in New York and in Cannes, France. At those meetings in hotel rooms, Haleyi said, Weinstein asked her to give him a massage. She refused and said she had no interest in a personal relationship with him. He persisted, even showing up twice unannounced at an apartment she was staying at in the East Village in Manhattan, she said.

Haleyi’s description of her encounters with Weinstein resembled the descriptions of his dozens of other accusers. More than 50 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault. Police in New York, London and Los Angeles are investigating allegations against Weinstein, who was recently ousted from the company he co-founded.

Allred said she wants Weinstein’s representatives to meet with her in Los Angeles and or New York “to discuss our plan for justice for the victims.”

Allred did not say whether Haleyi will file criminal or civil charges.

Allred represents a number of women who have come forward to accuse Weinstein of harassment or sexual assault.

A representative of Harvey Weinstein was not immediately available for comment. He has declined engaging in nonconsensual sex.

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio