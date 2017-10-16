Weinstein Co., slammed by Harvey Weinstein backlash, may sell itself to Colony Capital

The Weinstein Co., beset by sexual harassment and rape allegations against ousted co-founder Harvey Weinstein, announced Monday that it is in negotiations to sell part or all of itself to Colony Capital.

The company — known for producing films such as “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Django Unchained” and “The Iron Lady,” as well as the reality television series “Project Runway” — also said it has a preliminary agreement for Colony Capital to give it an immediate cash infusion.

“We believe that Colony's investment and sponsorship will help stabilize the company's current operations, as well as provide comfort to our critical distribution, production and talent partners around the world,” Weinstein Co. board member Tarak Ben Ammar said Monday in a statement. “Colony's successful experience and track record in media and entertainment will be invaluable to the company.”Colony Capital is the global private equity arm of real estate and investment management firm Colony NorthStar Inc.

The negotiations with Colony Capital come less than two weeks after the New York Times published an investigation detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein. Five days after that report, the New Yorker published its own investigation, in which three women accused him of rape. Numerous other women have also come forward with allegations.

The producer has apologized for some of his behavior and denied the rape claims. But backlash against him and his company has been swift. On Oct. 8, Weinstein Co. fired him.

Colony Capital, Weinstein Co.’s potential savior, is no stranger to Hollywood. In 2010, a group of investors led by Colony Capital and construction magnate Ronald Tutor acquired film and TV firm Miramax — which was founded by Harvey Weinstein and his brother, Bob Weinstein — from Walt Disney Co. (The Weinsteins had left Miramax in 2005, and it was bought by BeIN Media Group, a broadcaster based in Qatar, in 2016.)

Bob Weinstein — Weinstein Co.’s lone remaining chairman — said Friday that the company was not shutting down or for sale, but his statement was immediately contradicted by a high-level person within the studio who was not authorized to comment.

At least one investor has already publicly distanced itself from Weinstein Co. On Friday, investment banking firm Goldman Sachs said it was exploring options for what to do with its small stake in the studio.

The bank helped finance the creation of the studio in 2005 by raising close to $1 billion. A Goldman Sachs spokesman has said the firm’s stake is now worth less than $1 million, though he did not say how much of the company the bank owns.

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein have been sordid, and they have led numerous women to come forward with additional allegations against him and others in Hollywood. His accusers include Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosanna Arquette.

In the New York Times report, actress Ashley Judd described meeting Weinstein at a Beverly Hills hotel for what she thought was a business breakfast meeting. Instead, she said, Weinstein had her come up to his hotel room, met her in a bathrobe and asked if she could watch him shower or he could give her a massage.

The article also said Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with women after being confronted with sexual harassment allegations.

The New Yorker report said three women alleged Weinstein had raped them, and that others expressed suspicion that the producer had retaliated against them for refusing his advances or complaining about him.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” the producer’s spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, said in a statement. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

In addition to being fired, Weinstein has faced widespread censure. On Saturday, he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

His former company has fared little better.

Amazon Studios cut ties with Weinstein Co. last week, a death knell for a high-profile television project from director David O. Russell. Amazon had ordered two seasons of the untitled drama. Amazon will continue with a second show it was co-producing with Weinstein Co., but it will go forward without the beleaguered studio’s involvement.

CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei L.A. Times photo shoot with Ai Weiwei CAPTION Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. Thurgood Marshall faces one of his greatest challenges while working as a lawyer for the NAACP in the new film "Marshall." Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) On most mornings, a young homeless man, Matthew Shaver, can be found playing the free piano at Union Station — to the delight of morning commuters. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

samantha.masunaga@latimes.com | Twitter: @smasunaga

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com | Twitter: @rfaughnder

ALSO

So who has dared to defend Harvey Weinstein?

No one took Rose McGowan’s claims seriously. Now everyone is listening

Working for Harvey Weinstein was a coveted career steppingstone that came at a price

Trump’s election and Weinstein’s fall signal warp speed on taking sexual harassment seriously

UPDATES: