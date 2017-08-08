'Girls Trip' producer Will Packer finds success by targeting an underserved audience

In the run-up to his latest movie “Girls Trip," producer Will Packer didn’t rely on massive billboard campaigns in Los Angeles and New York.

Instead, he brought the star-studded cast to Atlanta, Miami and New Orleans for advanced screenings with fans and online tastemakers, including black millennial website Hello Beautiful, to generate excitement among African American women. At an event at New Orleans’ luxurious Theatres at Canal Place, Packer told moviegoers of his wish to make a film that encapsulated the experiences of black women.

“It makes [moviegoers] feel like they're part of a movement,” Packer said in an interview.

The strategy of marketing movies directly to their target audiences has served Packer well. “Girls Trip,” a $19-million movie about four women who reconnect at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, has grossed $85 million so far domestically. The Universal Pictures-released film is the latest success for Packer, 43, a prolific producer whose 26 movies, which include “Think Like A Man” and “Ride Along,” have grossed more than $1 billion combined at the box office.

Packer’s remarkable run of hits comes at a time when mid-budget movies — especially live-action comedies and rom-coms — are supposed to be fool’s gambles as studios focus on blockbuster franchises based on big brands like Marvel and DC. His success as one of the most prominent African American filmmakers also stands out in an industry that is frequently criticized for not giving enough opportunities to non-white filmmakers and actors.

Though his movies rarely get critical acclaim (“Girls Trip” and “Straight Outta Compton,” which he executive-produced, were exceptions), Packer has consistently achieved mainstream success by making movies with mostly black casts, targeting a specific audience that has historically been neglected by the studio system.

“Will makes films that completely satisfy a core audience but at the same time tackle the most universal stories and are of such high quality they end up reaching an even wider audience,” said Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Pictures, which released Packer-produced movies including “Ride Along” and “Almost Christmas.” “Will understands that a great movie for a specific audience has the power to be a great movie for all audiences.”

There’s rarely a pause for the expanding Will Packer universe.

On a trip to Los Angeles last week, he met with Universal executives about a new Kerry Washington project called “City of Saints and Thieves,” visited the Malibu set of the Gabrielle Union thriller “Breaking In,” and attended the launch party for Kevin Hart’s new comedy app at a sprawling private estate in Beverly Hills. Back in Atlanta, he’s in pre-production on the Kevin Hart film “Night School” and re-shoots on a remake of “Jacob’s Ladder.”

His new production company Will Packer Media, backed by Universal Pictures and Discovery Communications, is developing television shows, digital series and advertising campaigns for Packer’s audience. He’s working on a provocative series for Amazon Studios called “Black America,” which takes place in an alternative post-Civil War timeline, and developing material for Discovery’s OWN. Will Packer Media also recently paid an undisclosed amount for Narrative, a digital branding firm founded by marketing expert Tricia Clarke-Stone and Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons.

“We have an opportunity to take advantage of the fact that niches are becoming less and less defined by the day,” said Packer, who splits his time between Los Angeles and Atlanta, where his family lives (he’s married with four children). “You have everybody watching everything now. Now, more than ever, we have an opportunity for that same content to appeal to a wider audience.”

It’s a startling rise to power for a filmmaker who got his start as a college sophomore in Tallahassee, Fla. by helping a fraternity brother make a $20,000 indie film.

At Florida A&M University, where he studied electrical engineering, he made a movie called “Chocolate City,” a coming-of-age tale set at a historically black college, with his friend Rob Hardy. They sent the movie to every studio and agency, with no luck. So they went local, premiering the film in the school’s main auditorium and booking it in a second-run theater. It got a huge response.

“Nobody cared in Hollywood, but you know where they did care? Tallahassee, Fla., and Florida AMU, and they cared a whole lot,” Packer said. “I realized that if you make something for an audience, and it's received well by that audience, it doesn't really matter what other people feel about it.… I certainly want to make content for a broader audience, but I never lost an eye for making sure I hit the bull’s-eye with a niche.”

Early efforts, such as the “Trois” erotic thriller series, found their market. Yet Packer’s breakout success as an on-set studio producer came with “Stomp the Yard” in 2007, which was released by Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems label. The dance competition drama, for which he drew on his fraternity experience, opened No. 1 at the box office in the U.S. and Canada and grossed $61 million. Screen Gems would go on to work with Packer on movies including “Obsessed” and “No Good Deed.”

Packer often draws on his personal experiences for inspiration. He first approached Steve Harvey about buying the rights to his advice book, “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” after seeing women exchange the title at hair and nail salons. Though the source material contained no story, the 2012 ensemble comedy grossed $91 million in the United States and Canada, driven by a breakout performance from Hart.

Packer decided three years ago to build a movie around black women at Essence Festival in New Orleans, where he’d met his now-wife and proposed on stage at the Super Dome. The idea of the film was to turn the “Hangover” and “Bridesmaids” films on their heads by showing black women behaving the way white people do in R-rated comedies. “Girls Trip” opened with $31 million from an audience that was 59% black and 79% female.