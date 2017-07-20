YouTube TV expands to 10 new markets

YouTube TV, the video-sharing site’s subscription streaming bundle featuring popular network and cable channels, will be available today in 10 new markets, the company announced.

The additional metro areas include Washington, D.C.; Houston; Atlanta; Phoenix; Detroit; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale; Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne; Charlotte, N.C.; and Dallas-Fort Worth.

YouTube TV subscriptions cost $35 per month, giving members access to live local feeds from ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as cable networks including ESPN and AMC and local sports from NBC Sports and Fox Sports.

The service is aimed to appeal to younger people who spend more time watching online videos on their devices than traditional television.

Consumers 18 to 34 years old now spend more time on average per week on their smartphones (19 hours, 39 minutes) than watching TV (19 hours, 18 minutes), according to Nielsen’s Comparable Metrics Report for the fourth quarter of 2016.

The service launched in April and has been available in New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Philadelphia and Chicago.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced the expansion in June at this year’s VidCon conference in Anaheim. She also introduced new mobile and virtual reality capabilities for the site, including VR 180, a format aimed at making it easier and cheaper for YouTube creators to shoot VR video.

