Google unveils YouTube TV, a web television service that targets younger consumers

Google Inc. is accelerating its march to become a full-service entertainment destination with its YouTube TV service that will enable users to watch live feeds of top networks for $35 a month.

The company on Tuesday unveiled its service, which will start with more than 40 networks, including CBS, ABC, ESPN, Fox and NBC.

Google is taking direct aim at traditional television operators by designing a service that appeals to younger people who consume much of their entertainment on smartphones.

Subscribers will be able to stream shows on their phone or Internet-connected TVs through the YouTube app. One monthly subscription allows six users to share one account.

“There is no question that millennials love great TV content, but what we have seen is they don’t want to watch it in traditional settings,” said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube.

Google joins a jammed field of Internet TV services that already include Apple TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now and Verizon. But Google’s name recognition, technology and endlessly deep pockets could give its service a competitive advantage.

Google executives did not specify when YouTube TV would launch, but said that it would be sometime in the next few months.

The announcement had been widely expected. A Google TV service has been on the drawing board for nearly a decade but the Mountain View, Calif., search giant initially faced stiff resistance from Hollywood. Studio chiefs were loathe to turn over their valuable TV programming out of fear that their businesses would be ravaged much like the book publishing and music industries.

But the environment has changed in the last four years. The networks’ longtime partners, pay TV distributors like Dish Network, DirecTV and Charter Communications have witnessed an exodus of customers who cut the cord or opted for a lower-cost, “skinny” bundle of channels. As important, younger consumers — those under 35 — seem less inclined to sign up for a big bundle of cable channels and they already get much of their entertainment on YouTube.

CBS was the first major broadcaster to sign up for the service in October, and the others followed suit in recent months. Cable channels operated by Time Warner/Turner; Viacom and Scripps Networks are part of the service.

The new service is part of larger strategy by Google to become a bigger player in the television business.

In 2015, Google launched the commercial-free service called YouTube Red for $10 a month. Earlier this month, the company said it was introducing its own slate of original TV shows aimed at children and families, expanding the roster of original productions from YouTube Red.

With rising competition for eyeballs, YouTube can no longer rely on amateur videos and user-generated content to generate traffic and advertising revenue. So the video site has begun investing in and distributing original shows targeting young viewers — starting with teens and young adults — who are increasingly bypassing traditional television and movies.

Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Caption Red Carpet time-lapse video A time-lapse video of the Oscars red carpet. A time-lapse video of the Oscars red carpet. Caption On the Oscars red carpet, Barry Jenkins on why film matters WATCH: Barry Jenkins, writer and director of "Moonlight," on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards. "Everyone looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the world we live in," he said. And after the Oscars? "I'm going to Mexico," he said. "I'm going to the Yucatan." WATCH: Barry Jenkins, writer and director of "Moonlight," on the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards. "Everyone looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the world we live in," he said. And after the Oscars? "I'm going to Mexico," he said. "I'm going to the Yucatan."

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT