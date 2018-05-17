Advertisement

AeroVironment employees accused of carrying loaded military drone on commercial airline

May 17, 2018 | 1:50 PM
The Raven drone, displayed at AeroVironment in Simi Valley on May 13, 2015, can be used for surveillance for commercial and military operations. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

AeroVironment Inc. has been accused of trying to conceal that employees transported a drone rigged with explosives on a commercial flight and then retaliated against a manager who told the government.

In April 2015, AeroVironment workers traveled to Los Angeles from Salt Lake City on a Delta Air Lines flight with at least one of them toting an explosive-laden drone in a carry-on bag, according to a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. There were about 230 civilian passengers aboard, according to the April 18 complaint.

The plaintiff, Mark Anderson, who oversaw security for the Monrovia company's top-secret government programs, learned of the incident in May 2015, according to the complaint. After reporting it to the U.S. Department of Defense, he was reprimanded, stripped of his responsibilities and ultimately fired without severance, Anderson alleges.

Aurelius Value, a short-seller, highlighted the lawsuit in a report Thursday, saying the allegations could disrupt AeroVironment's relationship with government agencies. Sales to the United States account for about 55% of the firm's revenue, the drone-maker said in its annual report.

Representatives for AeroVironment didn't respond to phone and email messages seeking comment. A Delta spokesman had no immediate comment.

Shares of AeroVironment rose 5.6% to $55.80 on Thursday.

