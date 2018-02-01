Airbnb's chief financial officer departs amid tensions, leaving IPO timing unclear

Tosi, who was CFO at Blackstone Group and one of the most visible executives on Wall Street before joining Airbnb in 2015, learned of Chesky's decision to name Johnson chief operating officer on Monday evening, said people familiar with the matter. Tosi had envisioned the role for himself but was butting heads with Chesky recently as he jostled for more control, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel issues. Tosi told Chesky he would leave Airbnb later that night.