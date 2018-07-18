Airbnb is financing a user’s lawsuit against New York City

The Airbnb-backed lawsuit is another twist in a nearly decade-long war between the company and New York. Airbnb directly sued the city and state in 2016 over a law restricting short-term sublets. It settled both cases within a couple months. The battle raged on this year, with the city comptroller accusing Airbnb of costing New Yorkers $616 million in rent increases and Airbnb accusing city council members in June of being in the pockets of the hotel industry.