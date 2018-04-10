Airbus to offer nap areas in its planes' cargo hold

The idea for specially designated sleeping areas on planes also was raised last month by Qantas Airways Ltd. Chief Executive Alan Joyce, who said his airline is studying options for making ultra-long-haul flights more bearable for passengers. Qantas is exploring direct links from Australia to the United States and Europe that would require travelers to spend as many as 17 consecutive hours in flight. Joyce said the airline could introduce a new four-class structure, with part of the cargo hold used for beds.