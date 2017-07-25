Airfares fall again thanks to cheap fuel, competition and more seats per plane

Airfares continued to drop in the first three months of the year, declining to the lowest average first-quarter fare since records began 22 years ago.

Following two years of declining fares, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported Tuesday that average domestic fares in the U.S. were $352 in the first quarter of 2017, a 5% drop from the same quarter last year.

When adjusted for inflation, the first-quarter fare is the lowest for that period since the federal agency began to keep track of the data starting in 1995.

Industry experts have attributed the declining fares to lower fuel costs, competition from low-cost carriers such as Spirit and Frontier Airlines, and efforts by traditional carriers to squeeze more passengers onto planes by reducing legroom for economy-class fliers.

The federal data analyzes only airfares and does not include passenger fees, such as luggage-checking fees and charges for food, drinks, onboard entertainment and upgrades to roomier seats. Such fees have become a growing source of revenue for the airline industry.

During the first quarter of this year, U.S.-based airlines collected 74% of their total revenue from fares, with the rest coming from passenger fees and other charges. In the same period in 1995, airlines drew about 88% of their revenue from airfares, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The airline industry has also benefited from a steep decline in fuel costs over the last three years. A gallon of jet fuel was priced last month at $1.30, down 54% from $2.84 in summer 2014, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

hugo.martin@latimes.com

To read more about the travel and tourism industries, follow @hugomartin on Twitter.