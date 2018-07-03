FAA tells airline passengers 'We're a safety agency, not a creature comfort agency'

"This is like a carte blanche to let the airlines do whatever they want. It is a free ticket to narrow seats and put in more rows of passengers," said Brent Bowen, a professor at the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Prescott, Ariz., campus. "I think it's causing people to be grumpy, irritable, and literally there's cases where people don't fit in the seat in the back of airplane. I've seen it, and it's quite embarrassing when you don't know that some seats are bigger than others."