Grocery operator Albertsons is buying the Rite Aid drugstore chain

Grocery operator Albertsons Cos. plans to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. — a move it announced Tuesday as major retailers continue to bulk up and diversify in the face of shifting consumer shopping trends and stiff competition from retail giants Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.
The deal also would clear the way for closely held Albertsons to become a public concern whose shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, the companies said.
Albertsons — which operates the grocery chains Vons, Pavilions and Safeway as well as its namesake grocery stores — said it's acquiring the part of Rite Aid that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. under a previously announced deal. Albertsons would get slightly more than half of Rite Aid's retail locations, plus additional Rite Aid assets such as its pharmacy benefit company and its wellness/loyalty program.
Rite Aid stockholders would receive either Albertsons stock or a combination of Albertsons stock and cash. The value of the deal wasn't disclosed, but Rite Aid has a current stock-market value of $2.3 billion.
The combined company would have 4,900 locations, including 4,350 pharmacies and 320 clinics in 38 states and Washington, D.C., and annual revenue of $83 billion.
Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, currently has 2,323 stores, including 608 in California, its largest market. The company already operates more than 1,700 in-store pharmacies through its various subsidiaries, which also include the Jewel-Osco chain.
Rite Aid, headquartered in Camp Hill, Pa., has 2,569 locations, including 576 in California, that are not part of the Walgreens deal and that would be folded into Albertsons.
The merger "will create a leader in food, health and wellness," Albertsons Chief Executive Robert Miller told analysts on a conference call Tuesday. "This is a combination that is going to create a lot of value and numerous opportunities for growth."
All three of the nation's largest drugstore chains are involved in deals to expand in the face of grocery and pharmacy competition from mass merchants Walmart and Target Corp., and amid speculation that e-commerce giant Amazon is looking to enter the pharmacy business.
Amazon staked a claim in the grocery business last year by acquiring Whole Foods Market Inc. for $13.7 billion.
In response, the nation's largest drugstore chain, CVS Health Corp., in December agreed to buy health insurer Aetna Inc. for $69 billion.
The second-largest drugstore chain, Walgreens, originally tried to buy all of Rite Aid. After being stymied by antitrust regulators, Walgreens agreed to acquire nearly 2,000 of Rite Aid's stores for $4.4 billion.
Albertsons and Rite Aid said that they would maintain dual headquarters in Boise and Camp Hill, and that Rite Aid CEO John Standley would become chief executive of the combined company while Miller would be chairman. The name of the combined company has yet to be determined.
The deal calls for Rite Aid stock holders to receive either one Albertsons share and $1.83 in cash, or 1.079 Albertsons shares, for every 10 shares of Rite Aid stock they own. Albertsons currently is owned by an investment group led by Cerberus Capital Management.
Rite Aid's stock was up five cents at $2.18 a share in midsession trading Monday. The stock has tumbled from about $6 a share a year ago.
Albertsons and Rite Aid said their deal remains subject to approval by regulators and Rite Aid shareholders, and that it is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.
