Grocery operator Albertsons is buying the Rite Aid drugstore chain

Albertsons — which operates the grocery chains Vons, Pavilions and Safeway as well as its namesake grocery stores — said it's acquiring the part of Rite Aid that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. under a previously announced deal. Albertsons would get slightly more than half of Rite Aid's retail locations, plus additional Rite Aid assets such as its pharmacy benefit company and its wellness/loyalty program.