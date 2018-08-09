Albertsons, Rite Aid scrap marriage as shareholders object

Albertsons — operator of Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Safeway supermarkets — in its statement blamed the deal’s demise on “certain Rite Aid stockholders and third-party advisory firms that, although they acknowledged the strategic logic of the combination, did not believe that Albertsons Cos. was offering sufficient merger consideration to Rite Aid stockholders.” Albertsons’ board was unwilling to sweeten the terms of the transaction, the company said.