Your prenup might be in jeopardy as tax overhaul kills alimony break

Some prenups may specify that in the event of divorce, one spouse is owed, say, $10,000 a month for half the length of time the couple were married. Other agreements set alimony based on a formula, such as a percentage of the payer's income. Child support is often calculated in tandem with alimony. If agreements aren't amended to factor in the tax changes, it will be up to divorce attorneys to settle — or judges to decide — whether the amounts or formulas still stand for couples who divorce starting next year.