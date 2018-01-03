Allergan plans to cut over 1,000 jobs as generic version of eye treatment nears market

Allergan said Wednesday it plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs as it braces for one of its bestselling drugs to face generic competition.

Chief Executive Brent Saunders said in November that the company was preparing as though a generic version of Restasis, a dry-eye treatment, would launch in the beginning of the year. That would require cost cuts, Saunders said at the time.

“I hate to say that we know how to take costs out of the business, but we do,” Saunders said in November. “We will be implementing something as soon as we complete our planning. But rest assured, we will do it rapidly.”

The cuts would mostly come from parts of the business that are facing new competition, the drugmaker said in a securities filing on Wednesday. The company has about 18,000 employees worldwide, including at operations in Irvine, Pleasanton and South San Francisco in California. A spokesman would not be more specific about where jobs would be cut.

Allergan attempted last year to shield Restasis from one type of patent challenge through an unconventional deal with a Native American tribe, but a judge later ruled the patents were invalid on scientific grounds.

The company is appealing the judge’s ruling. Restasis is Allergan’s No. 2-selling drug. In 2016, it generated sales of $1.49 billion, or about 10% of the drugmaker’s revenue. A generic version has yet to be approved by U.S. regulators.

CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only. The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only. CAPTION Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. CAPTION The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them.

Koons writes for Bloomberg.