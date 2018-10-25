Amazon's sales and its revenue forecast disappoint

Amazon also is investing in physical stores and the pharmacy business. It bought online pharmacy PillPack in June, which followed its $13.7-billion acquisition of Whole Foods last year to jump-start its grocery business. It has opened cashier-less AmazonGo stores — which sell premade sandwiches, salads and grocery items — in San Francisco and Chicago. Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing and advertising units, which are more profitable than its main e-commerce business, help fuel its investments in more retail categories, video content and devices such as tablets and Echo smart speakers.