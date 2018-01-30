Amazon, JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway are starting a healthcare company, aiming to lower costs

The group announced the news in the very early stages because it plans to hire a chief executive and start partnering with other organizations, according to a person familiar with the matter. The effort would be focused internally first, and the companies would bring their data and bargaining power to bear on lowering healthcare costs, the person said. Potential ways to bring down costs include providing more transparency over the prices for doctor visits and lab tests, as well as by enabling direct purchasing of some medical items, the person said.