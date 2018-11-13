Amazon splits coveted 'HQ2' between New York and Washington, D.C., area

Since Amazon pared the list to 20 cities in January, speculation has been rampant, with lists handicapping supposed front-runners. Amazon had a broad list of criteria, including a population of at least 1 million, proximity to a major airport and a strong university system; it did not clearly identify which factors were most important. Many guessed Amazon wanted to be close to Washington because three of the finalist sites were clustered around the nation’s capital. Another theory was that Toronto, the only Canadian city on the list, might be chosen to serve as a hedge against President Trump’s policies limiting immigration. Amazon is a frequent target of Trump’s criticism.