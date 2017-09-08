Orange County's Irvine Co. plans bid for Amazon's second headquarters

Orange County’s Irvine Co. said Friday it plans to bid for Amazon.com’s second headquarters, which Amazon says will employ up to 50,000 people.

Privately held Irvine Co. said it would work with the city of Irvine, a master-planned community developed by the company, to “submit a responsive and compelling proposal to lure Amazon’s second headquarters.”

“We are uniquely qualified to meet Amazon’s needs,” Irvine Co. Chairman Donald Bren said in a statement.

Irvine Co.’s plans came a day after Amazon, the giant online retailer based in Seattle, launched a nationwide search for another headquarters that it said would cost $5 billion.

Amazon’s announcement immediately set off a race among cities nationwide, including Los Angeles and San Diego, that hope to lure the company and the enormous economic benefits its facility would bring.

Irvine Co. oversees the 93,000-acre Irvine Ranch in Orange County that includes the city of Irvine, which has about 266,000 residents along with office space, housing, commercial properties and colleges led by UC Irvine.

About 57,000 acres of the ranch has been set aside as open space.

james.peltz@latimes.com

Twitter: @PeltzLATimes

ALSO

Bye to 'Whole Paycheck'? New owner Amazon slashes Whole Foods prices

Wal-Mart and Google team up on voice-activated shopping, challenging Amazon

Amazon opens a brick and mortar bookstore in Silicon Valley — plus another — this week