Amazon is defined by billions, but its workers' median pay is $28,446

Just a reminder: "Median" means half of Amazon's workers make more than $28,446, and half make less. The company doesn't have to disclose average pay, which would probably be skewed higher by the smaller number of Amazon's highly paid tech workers. In a statement, Amazon said its median pay figure includes people in more than 50 countries and part-time employees. The company also said it offers "highly competitive wage and benefits." (Full disclosure: I have a family member who works for a labor organization that advocates for higher worker pay.)