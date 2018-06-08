Prime Day-Ramadan conflict spurs rare Amazon worker agitation

That followed organizing last month at Amazon’s fulfillment center in nearby Shakopee, where employees circulated fliers throughout the building urging their co-workers to wear shirts and hijabs that were blue, the color of the Somali flag, on a chosen day to show support for similar demands. Before the day employees had designated, workers said, the facility’s top manager pulled them together to announce that the company was creating on-site prayer rooms and would ease up on employees’ quotas for the duration of the fast.