Amazon just upped the ante in the race for free holiday shipping

As Walmart, Target and Amazon launch a price war for merchandise in the weeks before Thanksgiving, they are now wooing customers with the promise of fast, efficient, no-cost shipping. On Monday, Amazon upped the ante by expanding free shipping to all customers through the holidays, with no minimum purchase required. The retail and tech giant is also offering Prime Members free same-day delivery on more than 3 million items. Prime members, who pay $119 a year for the service, already receive free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase necessary.