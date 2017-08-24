Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods to close Monday

The acquisition of Whole Foods Market Inc. by e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. will close Monday, the two companies said in a statement Thursday.

After that, the two firms will begin integrating Amazon Prime into Whole Foods’ point-of-sale system. When completed, Amazon Prime will be Whole Foods’ customer rewards program and Prime members will receive “special savings and in-store benefits,” according to the statement.

Starting Monday, Whole Foods will cut prices on certain “best-selling staples,” including “Whole Trade organic bananas,” “responsibly-farmed salmon,” and organic large brown eggs, said Jeff Wilke, chief executive of Amazon Worldwide Consumer.

“We will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” he said in a statement.

Whole Foods label products, such as 365 Everyday Value, will also be available through Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and Prime Now.

